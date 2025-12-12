MADD Entertainment promises business as usual despite Turkish regulator’s ruling

Turkish distributor MADD Entertainment has said it will continue operating normally as it changes ownership following a recent investigation by Turkey’s competition regulator.

The company yesterday issued a statement acknowledging the investigation by regulator Rekabet Kurumu, which ruled that it must make changes to its shareholder structure.

MADD is a joint venture between two of Turkey’s largest television drama production companies, Ay Yapım and Medyapim.

It will be transferred to an independent buyer or to one of the two production companies, a move that will not affect its daily operations, the company said.

Rekabet Kurumu has also fined Ay Yapım and Medyapim 75 million Turkish Lira (US$1.8m) and TRY48m respectively over “monopolistic distribution practices” as it seeks to make the Turkish distribution sector a more level playing field for independent companies.

“The company continues to operate as usual and will remain fully active throughout this period. All content currently licensed and distributed by MADD will continue to be managed in the same way, and all ongoing commercial relationships will continue without interruption,” the company stated.

“During the transition period, MADD will operate with an independent management structure and maintain complete independence from its shareholders while continuing its usual activities.

“We want to reassure you that this development requires no action on your part and will not impact existing or future agreements. Your usual contacts at MADD remain unchanged and all work continues as planned.”

Launched in 2018 by Medyapim and Ay Yapım, MADD Entertainment quickly became a dominant force in the country’s successful drama export business, which has seen the Turkish telenovela spread across the Middle East, Latin America, Eastern Europe and, increasingly, other Western markets.

Medyapim was behind dramas including Mother, based on a Japanese format, and a local remake of Masked Singer, while Ay Yapim has produced global hits such as Fatmagul, Ezel and Forbidden Love, as well as Leyla, the Turkish adaptation of Globo’s telenovela Avenida Brasil.