M6 takes Netherlands Neighbors to France in La Maison d’en Face

La Maison d’en Face

French broadcaster M6 has commissioned a local version of Dutch drama The Neighbors.

The series was originally aired on RTL4 and Videoland in the Netherlands, produced by Millstreet Films, and subsequently on Walter Presents in the UK, New Zealand, Australia and Russia and Amazon Prime Video across the rest of the world.

French producer Incognita is working on the French version which will be titled La Maison d’en Face.

Created by producer Rachel van Bommel of Millstreet, the first season of the original series was based on the novel by Saskia Noort.

It centres on a happy young couple who move from bustling Amsterdam to the sleepy suburbs to have their first baby.

The following seasons are original stories written by Karin van der Meer and Dorien Goertzen.

The Dutch version stars Daan Schuurmans and Bracha van Doesburgh who play husband and wife and are married in real life. In the French remake the leading parts will be for Julie de Bona, Marc Ruchmann, Bond-girl Caterina Murino and Thierry Neuvic.

M6 plans to air the serialised drama next year.

Clive Whittingham
