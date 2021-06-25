M6 reshuffles scripted division

French broadcast group M6 has reorganised its scripted production department into two separate divisions: Fictions Antennes and Fictions SND.

Fictions Antennes will focus on the development and distribution of French and European scripted series, such as family comedy Scènes de Ménages, for M6’s various channels. Florent Gellie, head of scripted commissioning, will head up the new department.

Gellie has worked at M6 for 14 years, holding roles such as head of VoD and catch-up TV, scripted television executive and head of acquisitions for TF6 and Serieclub.

Fictions SND, meanwhile, will develop and produce drama for M6’s channels, as well as for the international market. Quentin de Revel has been appointed director of drama production and will lead the department. Previously he was head of acquisitions and productions at SND, the distribution and production arm of M6.

M6 channels include flagship free-to-air service M6 as well as several digital networks such as W9, 6ter, female-skewing pay TV channel Teva and kids platforms Gulli, Tiji and Canal J. It recently emerged that plans are afoot to merge M6 with French commercial broadcaster TF1.