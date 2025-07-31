M6 orders French adaptation of Danish adventure reality series Shaolin Heroes

French broadcaster M6 has ordered a local adaptation of Banijay Entertainment’s adventure reality series Shaolin Heroes.

The French adaptation, produced by Banijay’s Endemol France, will see seven celebrities embark on a life-changing journey to master the ancient disciplines of the Shaolin warrior monks.

Stripped of everyday distractions and guided by two Shaolin masters, contestants will face intense challenges, testing their physical and mental boundaries, all while uncovering facets of themselves they never knew existed.

Shaolin Heroes was created by Banijay Nordic’s Danish label Metronome for TV2 in Denmark, where two seasons have aired so far. It has also been adapted in Belgium by Banijay Belgium for VTM and in the Netherlands by SimpelZodiak for RTL.