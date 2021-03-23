M6, VTM get South Korea’s Voice

French broadcaster M6 and Belgian network VTM have both commissioned local versions of South Korean singing format I Can See Your Voice.

Both produced by Warner Bros International Television, in France the show will be on national French channel M6 under the title Show Me Your Voice. Issa Doumbia, host, comedian and actor will host the music mystery show this year.

In Belgium, the show is scheduled to air on VTM (DPG), the main commercial network in the Dutch-speaking part of Belgium. The seven-episode show will be recorded this year.

Last year the format was the subject of a bitter argument between CJ ENM and Turkish distributor Global Agency, which is distributing a similar format called Is That Really Your Voice?.

CJ ENM accused Global Agency of taking elements of its IP, while the Turkish company countered that the idea was its own and CJ ENM had taken it following a sales meeting between the two companies in 2014.

Both have since rolled out their respective formats internationally, with the Global Agency show adapted by TF1 in France as Good Singers, while Fox in the US is among the broadcasters to have its own version of I Can See Your Voice.