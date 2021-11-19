M-Net, Acorn TV, Both Worlds, Global Screen cook up Recipes for Love and Murder

South African network M-Net, AMC-owned streamer Acorn TV, Cape Town prodco Both Worlds Pictures and German distributor Global Screen have partnered on new drama series Recipes for Love and Murder.

Being shot across South Africa and Scotland, the show is based on Sally Andrew’s novel Recipes for Love and Murder: A Tannie Maria Mystery. Both Worlds is producing in collaboration with Scottish indie Pirate Production.

Karen Jeynes, who has adapted the novel for TV, is also an executive producer along with Annie Griffin on the Scottish side, Christiaan Olwagen, star Maria Doyle Kennedy, Acorn’s MD Catherine Mackin, Lesley Pemberton, M-Net’s Yolisa Phahle, Allan Sperling and Jan du Plessis, and Both World’s Thierry Cassuto and Karen Jeynes.

M-Net will hold exclusive rights to the series in Africa and Acorn TV will hold exclusive rights in the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand, while Telepool-owned Global Screen will handle distribution for the rest of the world. The series will premiere on M-Net’s channel 101 in March 2022 and throughout 2022 on Acorn TV.

Acorn’s Mackin said: “We look forward to bringing this first-ever TV dramatisation of Sally Andrew’s renowned novels to life. This series is a prime example of the kind of fascinating, masterfully written stories set around the globe which we’re proud to offer.”