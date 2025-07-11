Luma sets up studio Dream Lab LA to help Hollywood blend AI and creativity

Generative artificial intelligence company Luma AI has launched Dream Lab LA, a venture it claims will help creatives combine groundbreaking tech with filmmaking expertise.

To be led by industry veteran and filmmaker Verena Puhm and entertainment technology expert Jon Finger, the California-based outfit aims to give creatives the knowledge and tools to thrive in the AI era.

Dream Lab LA is described as a creative engine room where both industry veterans and emerging storytellers can collaborate, learn and tell new stories.

The venture will also offer studios embedded support to modernise workflows and upskill teams.

Puhm, who has worked in both traditional and AI-driven storytelling for the likes of CNN, BBC, Netflix, Red Bull Media and Leonine Studios, takes the role of head of studio.

Finger has been named as creative workflow executive and brings over 15 years of experience at the intersection of emerging tech and content creation.

Luma AI previously released products such as its flagship platform Dream Machine, which generates photorealistic video and images from simple prompts, and this year’s Ray2, a video generative model.

Puhm said: “We’re cultivating a community, a creative lab and a launchpad for what’s next. This isn’t just another platform, it’s a creative studio built from the ground up to blend technological innovation with artistic intention.”

Finger said: “The focus here is to find the best experiences for passionate creatives. The world is changing quickly and we want to find the best ways for fun, fulfilling human-centric creative expression to not only continue but be amplified, so more creative people can find a new, prosperous way forward.”