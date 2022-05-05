Please wait...
Luke Macfarlane agrees Crown deal

NEWS BRIEF: Crown Media Family Networks has agreed a multi-picture deal with actor Luke Macfarlane, star of Hallmark Channel titles such as A Valentine’s Match, Chateau Christmas, Taking a Shot at Love and the forthcoming Moriah’s Lighthouse.

Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive VP of programming at Crown Media Family Network, said: “Luke is an actor whose ability to bring to life characters with heart makes him a fan favourite and we are lucky to work with him.”

It follows similar recent deals signed with Aimee Teegarden, Jonathan Bennett and Brennan Elliott.

