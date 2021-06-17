LRT to play Song of My Life

Lithuanian broadcaster LRT is to air a local version of Finnish studio entertainment format Song of My Life.

The network picked up remake rights to the Yellow Film & TV title from ITV Studios’ Armoza Formats. A 10-episode run will begin this Saturday in LRT’s 21.00 slot.

Song of my Life (60’) sees four celebrities bring their favourite songs to the studio without saying whose is whose. Once the songs have been performed before the audience, the participants try to guess who chose each song, before the stories behind the celebs’ choices are revealed.

The original version on YLE is set for a third season from September.