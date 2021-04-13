Love Nature joins US Samsung TVs

Blue Ant Media’s 4K natural history channel Love Nature has been added to the AVoD offering on Samsung Smart TVs in the US.

Love Nature is one of the only 4K wildlife and nature channels to join Samsung TV Plus and is available now on Samsung TVs (2016-2021) in the app section, as well as on select Samsung Galaxy mobile devices.

Samsung TV Plus is the latest in a line of US AVoD platforms to host the channel, with recent launches including PrendeTV, XUMO, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV and Tubi TV.

Love Nature programming includes Land of the Gremlins, a 3×60’ series about species in Madagascar, Wildlife Icons, which highlights the big five species of the Savannah, and Deadly Australians (4×60’), about the deadliest animals in Australia, including snakes and crocodiles.

The channel is currently available in more than 135 countries and through content partnerships with firms including Sky Nature in the UK, Starhub in Singapore, Rogers in Canada and VodafoneZiggo in the Netherlands.

Carlyn Staudt, global general manager at Love Nature, said: “Audiences around the world are displaying a growing appetite for free programming to add to their ever-growing entertainment offering. FAST [free add-supported streaming TV] continues to be an exciting opportunity for Love Nature as we seek out new audiences for our award-winning content in the US.”