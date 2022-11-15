Please wait...
Love Nature expands Romanian reach

Docuseries Planet Shark

NEWS BRIEF: Love Nature, the wildlife and nature channel from Canada’s Blue Ant Media, is launching on Romanian pay TV platform DIGI.

The deal, which expands Love Nature’s reach in Romania, will give DIGI’s audiences access to the channel’s wildlife and nature series and documentaries, such as Planet Shark, in 4K and fully localised with Romanian subtitles. The deal points to Love Nature’s ongoing growth in the region with recent launches on Orange Romania, Focus Sat and the iNES Group.

