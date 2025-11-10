Love Island: Beyond the Villa returning to Peacock for S2

NEWS BRIEF: US streaming service Peacock has renewed Love Island: Beyond the Villa for a second season to premiere in 2026.

The spin-off from the US version of Love Island follows former Islanders as they return to their homes after a life-altering summer in Fiji and navigate their newfound fame. It is produced by ITV America in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment. David George, Adam Sher, Jordana Hochman, Sarah Howell, Brian Appel, Tom Ciaccio and Blake Garrett executive produce, alongside Chet Fenster.