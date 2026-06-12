Los Javis’ Suma Content hires former Movistar Plus execs Pezzi and Ramos

Spanish production company Suma Content, founded by creative duo Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo (Los Javis), has appointed former Movistar Plus executives Jorge Pezzi and Cristina Ramos to senior leadership roles.

Pezzi joins as CEO, taking charge of the company after completing a one-year stint as director of fiction and partnerships at Movistar Plus+. Prior to that, he served as CEO of Boomerang TV and was co-founder and managing director of LaCoproductora, part of PRISA Media.

The appointment follows a period of leadership change at Suma Content. Marta Pastor was promoted from chief financial officer to CEO in 2024, succeeding Beltrán Gortázar.

Ramos has been named executive director of content and will oversee the development and executive production of Suma Content’s projects. Ramos spent much of her career at Movistar Plus, working across original production and content marketing.

Suma Content was founded in 2021 by Ambrossi and Calvo, collectively known as Los Javis. Suma Content is currently backed by a minority investment from Atresmedia.

The company is behind series including The Messiah (La Mesías) and Vestidas de Azul. More recently, Ambrossi and Calvo won the Best Director award at the 2026 edition of the Cannes Film Festival for their latest feature film, La bola negra.

Recent releases include the feature film Mi querida señorita, directed by Fernando González Molina, and the series Yo siempre a veces, created by Marta Bassols and Marta Loza.

Upcoming projects include La bola negra, which will be released in cinemas in September before debuting on Movistar Plus, and Las malas, an adaptation of the novel by Camila Sosa Villada directed by Armando Bo.