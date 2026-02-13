Lord of the Flies rules over Netflix in US, CBC in Canada as part of raft of Sony sales

Lord of the Flies, the new four-part drama based on William Golding’s classic novel, has been acquired in multiple territories, including newly inked licensing deals with Netflix in the US, Sky in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy, and CBC in Canada.

The limited series has also been picked up by Radio-Canada (French Canada), TVNZ (New Zealand), Syn (Iceland), U-Next (Japan), Yes (Israel), Globoplay (Brazil), Telia (Estonia), Telia Play (Lithuania), Tet+ (Latvia), beIN (across the Middle East and North Africa) and HBO and HBO Max (Poland and Central and Eastern Europe).

The deals were struck by distributor Sony Pictures Television (SPT) on the heels of the show’s UK and Australian premieres on the BBC and streamer Stan, respectively, on February 8.

With SPT-backed Eleven (Sex Education, Ten Pound Poms) and One Shoe Films producing and Jack Thorne (Adolescence, His Dark Materials) writing, this marks the first time the property has ever been adapted for television. The series is set to be screened in a special presentation at Berlinale Festival today.

Executive producers on Lord of the Flies include Joel Wilson and Jamie Campbell for Eleven, Thorne for One Shoe Films, Marc Munden, Nawfal Faizullah for the BBC, and Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie for Stan.

SPT co-president of distribution and networks Mike Wald said: “Jack Thorne’s contemporary take on this timeless story is, in one word, powerful. This first ever television adaptation of the iconic novel delivers on every level, including its cinematic scope and transportive music, and we are thrilled with the incredible response we have seen from buyers in every market.”