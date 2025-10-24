Long-serving World Service exec Juliet Njeri upped to BBC’s regional director for Africa

The BBC has promoted Juliet Njeri to the post of regional director for Africa, where she will be responsible for the UK pubcaster’s editorial output and operational matters across the continent.

Based at the corporation’s regional hub in Nairobi, Kenya, she is tasked with leading the BBC’s priorities in the region and enhancing opportunities for audience growth.

Earlier this year, the BBC announced a restructure of its global operations with six directors overseeing six regions around the world. As director for Africa, Njeri will manage the 11 African-language services under the BBC World Service as well as those in English for the continent.

She has been promoted from senior news editor newsgathering at BBC World Service. Njeri joined the BBC in 2003 as a journalist and has served in various posts including head of BBC East Africa.

Jonathan Munro, deputy CEO and global director at BBC News, said: “We’re reshaping our global operations to enhance how we deliver for audiences wherever they are around the world and to reach more people with trusted news.

“Juliet has a wealth of regional expertise and market insight alongside a distinguished career in journalism. I look forward to working closely with her as we build on our offer for audiences across Africa.”

Njeri said: “I look forward to leading our talented teams across the continent. As well as high-quality journalism, Africa has an abundance of rich and diverse storytelling that we want to bring to audiences across the region and around the world.

“We take this responsibility very seriously and will deliver news that informs and inspires audiences globally.”