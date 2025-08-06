Long-serving exec Michelle Vicary rejoins Hallmark Media to head programming

Michelle Vicary, the Hallmark Media executive who left in 2021 after over two decades, has rejoined the US-based company as head of programming.

She is joining the team led by Hallmark’s chief brand officer Darren Abbott, who announced the appointment on Tuesday.

LA-based Vicary was previously the executive VP of programming and network publicity for Hallmark Media (fka Crown Media Family Networks), overseeing all aspect of production and original programming for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

During her first spell at the company, she played a role in the creation of an in-house production unit tasked with supervising acquisitions, programmes and on-air scheduling, as well as talent relations and publicity strategies. Earlier in her tenure, she was senior VP of acquisitions and scheduling.

“Michelle is a beloved industry leader and brings with her a masterclass in the breadth and depth of the Hallmark brand, which will help drive this essential part of our business forward in an authentic and meaningful way,” said Abbott, adding that Vicary has a “proven track record of successfully partnering with our product and retail businesses – which is essential to how we are building our business across our brand footprint.”