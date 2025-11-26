London TV Screenings unveils founding distributor schedule for 2026 event

The London TV Screenings has announced the initial schedule for its sixth edition, which takes place in February next year.

Founding distributors All3Media International, Banijay Entertainment, Fremantle and ITV Studios will each host showcases, events and screenings between February 25 and 27.

Kicking off the week is Banijay Entertainment, which will present its drama and unscripted finished tape line-up in the morning on February 25, and formats session in the afternoon at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly.

Also on February 25, ITV Studios Festivals will host its Formats Festival in the morning and Unscripted and Drama Festivals in the afternoon at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

On February 26, All3Media International will present its drama, unscripted and formats line-up in the afternoon at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

On February 27, Fremantle will showcase its drama, factual and formats line-up at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

Further events from participating distributors and studios will be confirmed in the coming weeks. Currently, additional events include presentations from About Premium Content (APC), Autentic, Avalon Distribution, Beta Film, Blue Ant Studios, Boat Rocker, BossaNova, Cineflix Rights, DCD Rights, Eccho Rights, Federation Studios, France TV Distribution, Fox Entertainment Global, Hat Trick, Keshet International and Mediawan Rights.

Other presentations include those from NBCUniversal Formats, NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution, Off the Fence, Paramount Global Content Distribution, Passion Distribution, PBS Distribution, Seven. One Studios International, Sony Pictures, Sphere Abacus, Studio Canal, TGC Global Entertainment, TVF International, Viaplay Content Distribution, Warner Bros International TV Production and Yes Studios.

A spokesperson for The London TV Screenings said: “Following the record-breaking 2025 edition, The London TV Screenings 2026 promises to be another unmissable event that is independent and free to attend for invited decision makers.

“We remain focused on presenting a strong, cost-effective solution for key international buyers, across scripted, unscripted and formats, to discover their next on-screen hits. As we collaborate with our fellow participants to build on this initial schedule, we can’t wait to offer another world-class experience for everyone joining us in February.”