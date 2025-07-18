Please wait...
Please wait...

London-based Finite Films & TV launches Northern Ireland office

Andrew Gunn’s apocalyptic musical feature The End

NEWS BRIEF: UK prodco Finite Films & TV is opening a base in Belfast, Northern Ireland, as it looks to contribute to the city’s growing production activity with an international slate of TV shows and features, including the recently announced psychological horror The Fears.

The latter marks the first foray into film from director Andrew Gunn (Doctor Who). Finite Films & TV was founded by Amy Gardner in 2007 and was behind apocalyptic musical feature The End, directed by Joshua Oppenheimer and starring Tilda Swinton, George MacKay and Stephen Graham.

C21 reporter 18-07-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

The CW picks up fourth season of Sullivan’s Crossing
American Idol exec Robin Kaye and husband killed in apparent double homicide, tributes paid
Canada's Insight makes promotions as it prepares for international expansion
Netflix orders US, European adaptations of Korean competition format Physical: 100
BBC to create new docs and current affairs role after review into Gaza doc storm

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE