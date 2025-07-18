London-based Finite Films & TV launches Northern Ireland office

NEWS BRIEF: UK prodco Finite Films & TV is opening a base in Belfast, Northern Ireland, as it looks to contribute to the city’s growing production activity with an international slate of TV shows and features, including the recently announced psychological horror The Fears.

The latter marks the first foray into film from director Andrew Gunn (Doctor Who). Finite Films & TV was founded by Amy Gardner in 2007 and was behind apocalyptic musical feature The End, directed by Joshua Oppenheimer and starring Tilda Swinton, George MacKay and Stephen Graham.