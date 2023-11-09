LoCo Motion’s shortform comedy My Dead Mom gets the green light at Crave

Canadian streaming service Crave has commissioned My Dead Mom, a six-part shortform comedy created and executive produced by Wendy Litner (How to Buy a Baby).

Produced by Lauren Corber’s Toronto-based LoCo Motion Pictures (Detention Adventure), the project follows a woman whose grief begins to catch up with her three years after she lost her mother.

The cast is led by Megan Follows (Anne of Green Gables, Reign) and Lauren Collins (Degrassi: The Next Generation, Slip) and also includes Rainbow Sun Francks (High Fidelity), David Reale (The Boys), Daniel Maslany (Murdoch Mysteries) and Daniel Kash (Slasher).

Filming is currently underway in Toronto, with Chandler Levack (I Like Movies) directing.

The project is produced by LoCo Motion Pictures in association with Crave owner Bell Media, with Blue Ant Media handling international distribution.

Corber is executive producer alongside Litner, with Palmer Baranek serving as supervising producer and Moe Rai as coproducer.

Elsewhere, Crave announced it has ordered a fifth season of Canada’s Drag Race, produced by Blue Ant Studios in association with World of Wonder and Crave. The renewal comes ahead of the season four debut on November 16.