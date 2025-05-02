Please wait...
Please wait...

Live events outfit Done+Dusted grows Middle East presence by setting up Saudi office

Live events heavyweight Done+Dusted, the production outfit backed by US-headquartered Pantheon Media Group, is expanding its presence in the Middle East with the opening of a Saudi Arabia office.

Clare Baarda

The company, which is behind events including the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and the League of Legends opening ceremony, has appointed experienced production executive Clare Baarda as country manager to lead the new office.

Over a two-decade career, Baarda has led events in Saudi Arabia such as G20 cultural activations and the NEOM Oxagon launch, plus initiatives for the Royal Commission for AlUla and the Ministry of Tourism.

In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing a burgeoning slate of large-scale cultural, fashion and sports-driven activations across the country. She will report to Done+Dusted group CEO Simon Pizey.

In addition to the UK and US, Done+Dusted also has a base in Abu Dhabi. It has produced several events in the Middle East to date, including Saudi’s Joy Awards, boxing events as part of the Riyadh Season and fashion shows.

The move marks a strategic next step for the company as it scales operations in the region, where the demand for premium live entertainments and immersive experiences has surged in recent years.

“Clare knows the Middle East terrain inside and out and has seized its explosion of opportunities with unmatched experience and vision,” said Pizey.

Jordan Pinto 02-05-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Departing C4 CEO Alex Mahon appointed boss of live entertainment giant Superstruct Entertainment
Trump signs executive order in bid to cut $1.1bn funding for pubcasters PBS and NPR
Foxtel Group restructures Australian management team as it aligns with global parent DAZN
Animated movies represent 'mind-blowing' proportion of kids' viewing on Netflix – report
Roku to acquire US subscription streaming platform Frndly TV for $185m

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE