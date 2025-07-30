Little Dot Studios taps Now alum Steph Fernandes as Jen Leeming joins Think Jam

All3Media-owned Little Dot Studios has appointed a new head of social creative for entertainment content following Jen Leeming’s departure to marketing agency Think Jam.

Steph Fernandes has joined the Little Dot Studios team following a stint at Sky’s streaming service Now, where she was the social, influencer and creative lead.

During her time at Now, she scaled the brand’s TikTok channel, delivered viral content and led social campaigns for titles such as House of the Dragon, The White Lotus and The Penguin.

Prior to this, she was a creative and social consultant, partnering with major brands including AirAsia and Crocs EMEA.

Reporting to James Loveridge, co-managing director at Little Dot Studio’s agency arm, Fernandes will work with the company’s entertainment clients, which include Netflix UK, NBCUniversal, Prime Video UK and Warner Bros Discovery.

Leeming left Little Dot Studios last month after four years with the company to join Think Jam as director of social for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Prior to joining Little Dot Studios in 2021, Leeming was a senior digital producer in ITV’s Entertainment department for four years, where she led digital output across shows including I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Love Island and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Little Dot Studios’ agency business has experienced significant growth in recent years and manages over 1,000 channels across YouTube and other social platforms, generating over 11.2 billion organic views per month.

Loveridge said: “Steph’s ability to build social-first brand worlds and deliver viral, culturally resonant content is exactly the kind of talent that will drive our newly united agency forward.

“As we continue to integrate our specialist teams, her role is critical in ensuring our entertainment clients receive innovative and effective creative strategies. Her impressive background and achievements demonstrate a deep understanding of how to turn platform-native ideas into tangible results, which is central to our ambition to deliver industry-leading work.”