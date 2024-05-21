Little Dot Studios launches online guide to vertical video on social media

All3Media-owned Little Dot Studios in the UK has launched a ‘vertical video knowledge hub’ to help companies navigate TikTok, Instagram Reels, Facebook Stories and Snap.

Little Dot employs a large team of social media, content and production experts and is seeking to partner with brands that want to grow their reach across different platforms.

The recently launched knowledge hub features various resources, including a vertical video playbook as well as guides about how to create content for vertical video and info about vertical video content for rights holders.

Little Dot said social media platforms can often be “intimidating” to content owners and it is offering resources to help companies strategise, create content and manage channels.

The vertical video knowledge hub sits alongside similar resources offered by Little Dot for brands, content owners and marketeers looking to grow their reach on YouTube.

Little Dot is used by major players to create awareness around their shows and build communities around IP and is in contact with social media companies to discuss the latest trends and developments on their platforms.

It works with long-running chatshows such as The Graham Norton Show and The Jonathan Ross Show, as well as streamers such as Netflix, to distribute clips from popular programmes across platforms and tap into social media trends.

“Let’s talk about vertical videos. You see them everywhere – TikTok, Reels, Stories, Snaps – but maybe you’ve been hesitant to dip your toe into those savage and often intimidating waters. We get it, it’s a whole new culture where you need to learn the language, the formats, the major players. Otherwise, you run the risk of being ‘the creepy uncle at the disco,'” said the company in a statement.