Little Dot Studios, Getty Images shoot for the moon with content collaboration

All3Media-owned YouTube specialist Little Dot Studios has partnered with content provider Getty Images to bring an original science-skewing documentary to YouTube, made entirely from Getty’s online image and video archive.

Moons of our Solar System (2×90’) premieres across Little Dot’s science YouTube channels, Spark, Progress and Cosmic, tomorrow. The factual series asks how the moons got there and if any of them could contain life.

The project marks the first time a YouTube original programme has been produced exclusively from visual content licensed from Getty Images. It is envisaged to be the first of an ongoing programming commitment between Getty and Little Dot Studios.

Alex Hryniewicz, MD of network social platforms at Little Dot Studios, said: “By combining our understanding of YouTube with Getty’s incredible, world-class archive, we can create compelling documentaries like Moons of our Solar System that are tailor-made for the platform and will resonate deeply with our viewers.”