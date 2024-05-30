Little Dot Studios adds Curiosity Stream programming to online channels

All3Media-owned Little Dot Studios in the UK has acquired over 200 hours of content from US-based factual streamer Curiosity Stream for its online channels.

Little Dot Studios has taken 230 hours of content from Curiosity Stream for its digital network of over 80 channels, as well as its eight free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels.

The deal is set to expand Curiosity Stream’s content presence outside the US, with the streamer’s programming made available on Little Dot Studios’ online channels.

The licensing deal includes titles such as Besieged Fortresses: Battle of Legend (4×52′), Queens of Ancient Egypt (3×50′) and Putin & The Oligarchs (1×44′).

The deal also includes series and specials on topics such as science, engineering and natural history.

Ludo Dufour, VP of licensing at Curiosity, said: “This collaboration enables Curiosity to leverage Little Dot’s extensive digital network and FAST channels, enhancing our global reach and the impact of our premium content.

“Thanks to this partnership, our evergreen, globally appealing, and high-quality productions will connect with new audiences and further our mission to enlighten, entertain, and inspire viewers around the world.”

Connie Hodson, director of content acquisitions and partnerships at Little Dot Studios, added: “To be partnering with an established and reputable platform such as Curiosity Stream and to be able to bring their premium content to the Little Dot Studios network, increasing brand awareness on a global scale, is a huge win for all of us.”

Little Dot Studios has previously licensed over 20,000 hours of long-form content from distributors including Blue Ant Media, Off The Fence, Big Media, Cineflix and Abacus Media Rights to feed its online channels.