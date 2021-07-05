Little Dot appoints Turner as media director

All3Media-owned UK digital content prodco Little Dot Studios has appointed former Copa90 and Engine executive Ed Turner as its director of media.

Turner’s responsibilities in the newly created role include working with Little Dot Studios’ partners to grow its online audience and working with media sales teams to monetise its channel network across social media and AVoD.

He was most recently chief media officer at youth-skewing football content brand Copa90. Prior to that, he spent six years at multiplatform media company Engine, with his last role as exec director, where he created and led Engine Media in the UK.

Turner starts with immediate effect and reports to Little Dot Studios chief business officer Holly Graham.

Graham said: “Ed’s media buying expertise will help our partners prioritise long-term growth alongside short-term gains. Having worked at both agencies and digital publishers, Ed has incredibly rich and varied experience but always with one key focus: finding a valuable and engaged audience.”

Little Dot recently launched a new consumer brand division to run alongside its other specialisms in entertainment and sport. In April, the company announced former Fullscreen general manager John Holdridge was being appointed as MD for the US.