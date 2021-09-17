Lionsgate Play expands in Asia with Telekom Malaysia subscription partnership

Lionsgate Play, the SVoD service from Lionsgate India and Lionsgate-owned Starz, has expanded its reach in Asia after partnering with Telekom Malaysia.

In Malaysia, Lionsgate Play will be launched for RM 19.90 (US$4.77) per month, with Telekom Malaysia subscribers able to access the service at RM 14.90, while premium subscribers will have access as part of existing bundles.

It will feature film franchises such as The Hunger Games, The Twilight Saga and Now You See Me as well as television series including Weeds, Power, Mad Men and The Spanish Princess. It will also offer films from other studios including The Aviator, Babel and Remember Me.

It comes after the OTT app made its debut in India in 2019 and subsequently expanded into Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the Philippines.

Lionsgate Play is currently developing and producing original content in India, including Feels Like Home, a coming-of-age series from Sidhanta Mathur about four young men who move out of home for the first time. This joins a local remake of Lionsgate’s US series Casual and U Special, a colleague romance drama.

Ho Hock Doong, head of content Telekom Malaysia-owned Unifi TV, said: “Lionsgate Play boasts iconic, bold and edgy content that is gripping and will be loved by our subscribers.”