Lionsgate, BlackBox pair for crime drama

US studio Lionsgate is coproducing and distributing Costa, a supernatural crime drama set in Spain’s Costa Del Sol.

The series, coproduced by London-based BlackBox Multimedia, follows Cathy and her three children who move to Spain to escape violence, only for her son to be sucked into the criminal underworld.

Seeking guidance, Cathy turns to Winston, the troubled spirit of a murdered hitman living in their new home, and their relationship starts to take unexpected turns.

Costa is written by Gaby Chiappe (The Beast Must Die, Misbehaviour, Shetland, Their Finest) and Alex Perrin (The Level, Shetland, Leonardo).

Chiara Cardoso, head of development at Blackbox Multimedia, said: “Developing Costa with talent such as Gaby and Alex has been a thrilling ride so far, and we’re very excited to launch the project to market at Connecta and with a coproduction partner like Lionsgate, who shares our enthusiasm for such a unique, genre-blending project”.