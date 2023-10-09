Lionsgate, BBCS comedy Welcome to Flatch cancelled after two seasons at Fox

US broadcaster Fox has cancelled half-hour comedy Welcome to Flatch after two seasons.

The mockumentary series, which is based on BBC series This Country, is produced by Lionsgate, BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm and Fox Entertainment.

It is executive produced by Jenny Bicks’s Perkins Street Productions, Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment, BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson and Charlie Cooper, and the creator of the original UK series, Daisy May Cooper.

The project follows a documentary crew that sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town but get more than they bargained for when they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch. Season one ran to 14 episodes while the second season was 13 episodes.

It stars Chelsea Holmes, Sam Straley, Seann William Scott and Aya Cash, in addition to Justin Linville, Taylor Ortega and Krystal Smith.

“While audience response was not as strong as we had hoped, we were thrilled with the creativity of the enormously talented Jenny Bicks and Paul Feig, as well as the outstanding, dedicated cast and crew they assembled,” said Fox.