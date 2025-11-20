Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury go for MovieSphere Gold with new digital network

Lionsgate’s worldwide TV distribution group and its TV syndication company Debmar-Mercury are launching a digital network that will be driven by movie titles from Lionsgate’s 20,000 title library.

At launch, MovieSphere Gold has carriage via DirecTV, Dish TV, Sling Freestream and Frndly, in addition to having a major footprint with broadcast groups across the US. It will be available in more than 30 million homes in America, according to Lionsgate.

Movies and franchises set to appear on the channel next month include Dirty Dancing Rambo, Kick Ass, The Shack, The Hunger Games and The Expendables. CBS Media Ventures is handling national advertising sales.

The launch of the new channel comes as library rights holders look for new ways to monetise their content, with Lionsgate calling MovieSphere Gold the “first premium movie network in the diginet space.”

“MovieSphere Gold offers us the rare opportunity to enter into an area of television – digital broadcasting – that is growing year over year with eight diginets now among the top 50 entertainment networks,” said Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus.

“And because of the massive size and quality of the Lionsgate film library, this now gives us the unique ability to pivot to the titles that perform best with viewers.”

Jim Packer, Lionsgate’s president of worldwide TV distribution, described the channel as the “next evolution in multicast entertainment.”

“This new digital network gives audiences access to acclaimed titles that were previously unavailable in this space, offering a richer, more diverse selection of films than ever before,” he said.