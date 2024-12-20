Lionsgate alum Patrick Roberts joins Boat Rocker Studios as senior VP, global sales

Canada-based Boat Rocker Studios has appointed industry veteran Patrick Roberts as senior VP of global sales.

Roberts, who was most recently the VP of international sales for UK film and television at Lionsgate, will be responsible for leading the day-to-day international sales strategy for Boat Rocker’s scripted and documentary content across the UK and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He will be based out of Boat Rocker’s London office.

In addition to Roberts’ hire, the company has also promoted Erik Pack to senior VP of global coproductions at Boat Rocker Studios as it puts even more of a focus behind international partnerships. In his new capacity, London-based Pack will be focused on sourcing and executive producing international scripted and documentary projects. He is currently exec producing a trio of Boat Rocker coproductions: Video Nasty, Mix Tape and The Ridge.

Boat Rocker’s slate of upcoming projects includes the US political documentary War Game, a doc about comedian Tom Green for Prime Video, and live-action series Bet, based on the Japanese manga, for Netflix.

“Patrick brings a wealth of experience, strong client relationships, and an undeniable track record of success and we’re delighted he’s joined our team to distribute our slate of industry leading scripted and documentary content,” said Jon Rutherford, president, global rights, franchise and content Strategy, Boat Rocker Studios.

“We’re also pleased Erik will be leading the continued growth of our international scripted and documentary co-production slate. Erik has been a key driver of our success in this area, and we look forward to him further building and shaping this initiative.”

In related news, Boat Rocker has inked an exclusive multi-year deal with The Weather Channel, producer of original weather-based programming, to distribute its library of original content in global markets outside of the US.

Covering more than 400 hours of content, the Weather Channel library includes Weather Gone Viral (89×60′); Storm of Suspicion (60×60′); Fast Home Rescue (32×60′); The Earth Unlocked (23×60′); Deep Water Salvage (14×60′); and Prime Suspect Earth.