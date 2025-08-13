Lion TV US restructures as development label inside All3Media America, co-president Allison Corn leaving

New York-based production company Lion Television US is restructuring its operation as it shifts focus to become a development label within All3Media America.

With the change, co-president Allison Corn is one of six staffers exiting the business, while Stan Hsue will continue to solely lead the company as president.

Lion Television US, which is a separate, standalone entity from All3Media’s Lion Television in the UK, is currently in production on projects including Home Reimagined for Magnolia network, while the second season of Body in the Basement premiered this week on Investigation Discovery.

Other titles recently produced by the true-crime-focused prodco include new seasons of Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, Mean Girl Murders and The Playboy Murders, all for Investigation Discovery.

Several other titles produced by Lion US will premiere later in the year, but its focus will now shift, with All3Media America producing projects developed by Lion US. The news was first reported by Deadline.

It will remain as a standalone label within All3Media, which has made several changes over the past 18 months following its acquisition by Jeff Zucker-led investment vehicle RedBird IMI for £1.15bn (US$1.45bn).

At the time of the deal in early 2024, 50 labels sat under the All3Media umbrella. There have been efforts to consolidate some of those, including Betty TV and Triple Brew Media, which were consolidated under new banner Objective Entertainment, while others have been closed, such as Maverick TV USA. Today, the number of labels has been streamlined to just over 40.

Corn and Hsue were named co-presidents of the company in 2021 following the departure of Tony Tackaberry. Corn first joined the company in 2004, while Hsue arrived two years later.

“I look forward to Stan and the creative team continuing to create fresh, distinctive and compelling content for the American market,” said All3Media CEO Jane Turton, who also praised Corn’s contributions to Lion Television US over the past two decades.

Hsue added: “While I look forward to building on all of our past successes, I must acknowledge all the incredibly dedicated and talented members of the Lion family who are departing as a result of the transition, particularly Allison Corn, who has been my dear colleague and partner in crime for nearly twenty years.”

Corn said her “time at Lion has been filled with creative challenges, meaningful collaborations and more than a few pinch-me moments. As the industry continues to evolve, I’m excited to evolve with it.”