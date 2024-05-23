Lion Forge to create live-action comedy series based on Rebel Girls brand

US-based children’s content company Lion Forge Entertainment is developing a live-action TV series aimed at tweens based on the Rebel Girls franchise.

Launched in 2016, Rebel Girls includes books and podcasts focused on the lives of women from around the world and throughout history.

The TV adaptation, called The Secret Society of Rebel Girls, is a coming-of-age comedy series with a magical twist, about four friends who communicate with the great women of history through a mysterious and magical mailbox.

The friends will connect with heroes from ancient Rome, Edwardian England, civil rights era America and everywhere in between who help them navigate their problems and find their strength in the present day.

The original story and characters were conceived by Anna McCleery (A Kind of Spark), who will write the pilot and serve as creator and exec producer. Lion Forge’s president and chief operating officer Stephanie Sperber is spearheading development.

The TV version will be accompanied by a series of six fiction books based on the franchise to be published by DK.