Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar teases return of Jed Mercurio’s BBC crime drama

The BBC’s hit crime drama Line of Duty may return for a seventh season after all, according to one of the show’s stars, Adrian Dunbar.

The series, created by Jed Mercurio and focusing on fictitious police corruption unit AC-12, aired on the BBC from 2012 to 2021 and drew more than 12 million viewers for its season six finale in May 2021.

Mercurio said the show would end at that point, with the mysterious crime gang leader known as ‘H’ revealed as police officer Ian Buckells.

Mercurio, Dunbar and the show’s other stars, Vicky McClure and Martin Compson, have all been catapulted into multiple other projects by the show’s success, but the Line of Duty finale left viewers underwhelmed and, as it turns out, the cast felt much the same.

Speaking to The Times this weekend, Dunbar said space had been created in diaries for World Productions to make S7 next year and continue the plot.

“We’re really excited about getting our hands on a Line of Duty script, to see what happens to us. Jed is writing. We’ve talked to the BBC,” Dunbar said.

“It is down to the BBC to make an announcement, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed that next year we’ll be working on a new series. No doubt Jed will think of some interesting twists and turns.

“When you find out it is this idiot, Buckells, it is so frustrating. There is a scene where the three of us are told who it is, and we look at each other and go, ‘What?’ We asked Jed to write that scene because we realised how our audience would feel.

“But Jed’s point was that police corruption can hang on one cop deciding to ignore one piece of information that comes across his desk.”