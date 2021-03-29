Line of Duty moves to BritBox in US

UK SVoD platform Britbox, a joint venture between pubcasters the BBC and ITV, has bought the US rights for the sixth season of crime series Line of Duty.

Produced by ITV Studios, the commercial arm of UK broadcaster ITV, and London’s World Productions, season six will premiere in both the US and Canada in May after it began airing in the UK earlier this month.

The show follows police officers working in the anti-corruption unit and started airing on BBC2 in 2012 before switching to BBC1 in 2017.

Writer and creator Jed Mercurio exec produces the series with Simon Heath for World and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. Ken Horn returns to the series after producing season five.

Line of Duty was recently sold to Irish national broadcaster RTE, while Mercurio-led BBC show Bloodlands was renewed for a second season earlier this month.

The show has a complicated rights history in the US where streaming service Hulu first picked it up in 2012, before AMC-owned streamer Acorn TV picked up rights in 2018. AMC aired the initial three seasons last year while Hulu currently carries seasons one to five and BritBox seasons one to four, and now season six.