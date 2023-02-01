Lindsay Watson teams with author Tina Newman for veganism-inspired kids’ brand

Animation specialist Lindsay Watson and Tina Newman, creator of the Vivi the Supervegan brand, are seeking investment for their forthcoming children’s media company which promotes the philosophy of veganism through edutainment.

Peace in a Pod Productions has been co-founded by CEO Watson, an IP, media and entertainment executive with 15 years’ experience in the kids and family content sector, and chief creative officer Newman, author of the Vivi the Supervegan books.

The two are aiming to launch what they say will be the world’s first digital community dedicated to connecting global vegan brands with a fast-growing children’s audience to help tackle climate change.

With the global vegan meat market alone expected to be worth US$8.3bn by 2025, the company has been set up to solve the problem of kids and parents not being able to access vegan-inspired content that is ethically crafted, age-appropriate and entertaining.

Peace in a Pod Productions is described as a multimedia research, development, production, technology, marketing and sales company that exploits IP for distribution to the global kids and family entertainment market.

With its key brand Vivi & the Planet Protectors, the firm is looking to emulate companies such as Moonbug, which has built up an international presence for animated children’s IP on YouTube before launching shows based on the IP on the likes of Netflix and the BBC.

The pair also want to become the world’s first BCorp, SDG, and ESG-qualified children’s media company dedicated to promoting the philosophy of veganism through edutainment.

The digital presence will include a dedicated Vivi & the Planet Protectors app and YouTube channel, while books, games, licensed merchandise, consumer products, music, podcasts and live events are also planned.

Peace in a Pod Productions has begun Series A fundraising, seeking an investment of US$2.5m and forecasting a return on investment of US$25m within five years.

Watson is a Canadian, British and Irish citizen based in Europe focused on developing and producing female-led, diverse and inclusive content. Peace in a Pod is her third venture after founding CANUK Productions and Animated Women UK. She has also worked with channels including Disney, Family Channel, Paramount-owned Channel 5, NBCUniversal and Sky Kids.

With a background in media production, having worked with the BBC, Pinewood Studios and on numerous television commercials, Newman released her first book, the bestselling Vivi the Supervegan, in 2019.