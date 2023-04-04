Lilyhammer creators return to Netflix with Norwegian drama Salmon Island

Global streamer Netflix has commissioned Norwegian drama series Salmon Island (working title), from Lilyhammer creators Anne Bjornstad and Eilif Skodvin.

Produced by scripted specialists Rubicon TV, the series will be directed by Marit Moum Aune (Made in Oslo) and executive produced by Ivar Kohn.

Salmon Island tells the story of two families living in a small coastal community in Norway who are sworn enemies in the global salmon industry. Netflix describe the series as a “funny and dramatic portrait of the fish-farming business.”

It reunites writers Bjornstad and Skodvin with Rubicon TV after they collaborated on Lilyhammer in 2012. The black comedy, starring Steven Van Zandt as a New York gangster starting a new life in Norway, debuted on NRK1 before being picked up by Netflix for three seasons until it was cancelled in 2014.

“We’re pleased to be back with Netflix again after 10 years and we can’t wait to start filming,” said Bjornstad and Skodvin. “The time feels right for a television drama about the operators in the salmon industry and it’s amazing that a global streamer has the guts to tell such a locally grounded story.”