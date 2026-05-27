Please wait...
Please wait...

Like a Shot, BriteSpark Films partner on true crime vodcast

Dr Sohom Das (left) and Paul Connolly

NEWS BRIEF: Argonon-owned UK prodcos Like a Shot (Forbidden History) and BriteSpark Films (Days that Shocked the World) have partnered on a true crime video podcast fronted by investigative journalist Paul Connolly and forensic psychiatrist Dr Sohom Das that will be available on YouTube.

Launching on June 4, with new episodes dropping weekly, True Crime: Dissected will explore some of the world’s most shocking cases, blending the psychological expertise of Dr Das and the investigative insights of Connolly. It follows the success of Like a Shot’s history podcast Forbidden History and Where Did Everyone Go?.

Avatar photo
C21 reporter 27-05-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Format industry 'needs to find a new business model,' execs tell Conecta
HBO Max seeks Iberia originals chief as WBD presses on with local strategy
RisingJoy licenses microdramas to more than 50 platforms in over 30 countries
CBC orders trio of new dramas, four comedies for 2026/27 season
Gary Lineker's Goalhanger Ventures backs Invisible Media, Backyard Cricket

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE