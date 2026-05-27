Like a Shot, BriteSpark Films partner on true crime vodcast

NEWS BRIEF: Argonon-owned UK prodcos Like a Shot (Forbidden History) and BriteSpark Films (Days that Shocked the World) have partnered on a true crime video podcast fronted by investigative journalist Paul Connolly and forensic psychiatrist Dr Sohom Das that will be available on YouTube.

Launching on June 4, with new episodes dropping weekly, True Crime: Dissected will explore some of the world’s most shocking cases, blending the psychological expertise of Dr Das and the investigative insights of Connolly. It follows the success of Like a Shot’s history podcast Forbidden History and Where Did Everyone Go?.