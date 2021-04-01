Lightbox makes Critical hire

Lightbox, the London- and LA-based documentary producer founded by Simon and Jonathan Chinn, has hired a VP of development from US prodco Critical Content.

Alexis Gomez-Garcia is moving from Critical, while Suzanne Lavery has been promoted to senior VP of unscripted.

The appointments support Lightbox’s ongoing growth strategy following the company’s recent exit from UK pubcaster Channel 4’s Indie Growth Fund.

Based in LA, Gomez-Garcia will report into creative director, development, Ben Samuel, and will focus on growing the company’s slate of premium returning series, limited series and feature documentaries for streamers and broadcasters, building on recent successes such as Hip Hop Uncovered for FX, Supervillain for Showtime and Diagnosis for Netflix.

Gomez-Garcia joins Lightbox from her former role as senior director of development at Critical, where she developed and sold projects to Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Discovery +, Bravo, E! and National Geographic. Prior to her role at Critical, she was manager of development at Bunim Murray Productions.

As senior VP of unscripted and working out of Lightbox’s London office, Suzanne Lavery increases her responsibilities, overseeing many of the company’s premium limited series for the international market.

Lavery joined Lightbox in 2015 as showrunner on investigative series The Traffickers and since then has overseen feature documentaries, premium limited and multi-part series for SVoDs and international broadcasters including Netflix, Amazon, Discovery, the BBC, Fusion and National Geographic.

Currently, she is executive producing the Netflix original documentary series The Story of Sophie Toscan du Plantier (w/t) and Return to the Moon, a documentary series for National Geographic, following NASA’s Artemis mission.

Lightbox currently has two series and one feature doc in production for Netflix and is expanding its relationship with HBO through three feature documentaries including Tina.