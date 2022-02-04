Lightbox follows Macaulay Culkin on travel series exploring midlife crisis

London- and LA-headquartered Lightbox is partnering with Macaulay Culkin on a documentary format following the Home Alone star, now in his 40s, as he travels the world.

The seeds of the project were sown last year when Culkin tweeted about his age and asked for ideas on how to handle an impending midlife crisis. The tweet racked up 3.2 million likes and received 70,000 replies.

Macaulay Culkin’s Midlife Crisis follows Culkin as he tries to find out if life really does begin at 40. The project is executive produced by Lightbox co-founders Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn alongside Emmy-winning producer Emily Gerson Saines.

Lightbox’s recent productions include The Princess, which recently had its world premiere at Sundance. It is set for theatrical release later this year, followed by US release on HBO and HBO Max and UK release on Sky Documentaries. The non-fiction specialist also produced the National Geographic feature documentary Torn, which premiered at Telluride 2021; and Netflix original doc Blood Brothers: Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali.

Culkin is represented by Brookside Artist Management and R&C/PMK.