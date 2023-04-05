Please wait...
Light crime drama pays for France TV Distribution ahead of MipTV

Each episode of Murder In… takes place in a different part of France

Broadcasters around Europe have acquired dramas including Murder In… and Criminal Games from the distribution arm of public broadcaster France Télévisions ahead of MipTV later this month.

WDR in Germany, Sky Italia and BTV in Bulgaria have taken seasons of Criminal Games from France TV Distribution. Made by Escazal Films, the series features famous mysteries invented by Agatha Christie.

Murder In…, meanwhile, has been picked up by Mediaset in Italy, RTVS in Slovakia, Fox Crime in Portugal and LNK in Lithuania. Each episode features a murder mystery set in a different picturesque region of France.

Other crime dramas acquired by international broadcasters include Under Law & Grace, which will air on Mediaset Italia and Remstar’s Max channel in Canada; The Wagner Method, which has also been taken by Remstar for Max, as well as BTV and AXN Mystery in Japan; and Captain Marleau, which will air on AXN Mystery in Japan, LNK, 13 Ulica in Poland, and NBCUniversal International Networks in parts of Central and Eastern Europe.

Other titles sold to international broadcasters by France TV Distribution include The King’s Favorite, Parliament, Girlsquad, Stalk, Diana Boss, Derby Girl, Sisters, Love (& Trouble) in Paris, Vortex, Call My Agent!, Alex Hugo and Perfect Crime.

Nico Franks 05-04-2023 ©C21Media
