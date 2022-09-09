Lifetime orders two more movies based on Ann Rule crime books for 2023

US cable network Lifetime has continued its stragety of ordering movies inspired by best-selling true crime author Ann Rule’s books with two new greenlights.

Desperate Hours (w/t) is adapted from Rule’s Last Dance, Last Chance true crime collection, and marks Gina Gershon’s longform directorial debut and her return to Lifetime.

Gershon directs Samantha Mathis (Billions), Harrison Thomas (Better Call Saul) and David Conrad in the film, about a woman who finds herself and her young children held hostage by a murderer.

She previously starred as Donatella Versace in House of Versace in 2013 and in the LMN miniseries Everything She Ever Wanted in 2009, which was also adapted from a Rule crime book.

A+E Networks-owned Lifetime has also okayed A Rose For Her Grave (w/t), which follows the crimes of real-life serial killer Randy Roth and the woman who finally brought him to justice.

The cast is headlined by Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset, Days of Our Lives), Colin Egglesfield (Something Borrowed, The Client List) and Laura Ramsey (She’s the Man).

The movies are produced by West Virginia-based prodco Allegheny Image Factory and Best On Best, and will both debut in 2023 on Lifetime. Conor Allyn and Benjamin Anderson serve as writers/executive producers and Jeff Tinnell and Bob Tinell serve as producers for both films.

The two greenlights mark the fifth and sixth Ann Rule adaptations Allyn and Anderson have executive produced, and the ninth and 10th that Lifetime has ordered. Other Lifetime movies adapted from Rule’s works include Too Late to Say Goodbye and Hunt for the I-5 Killer.