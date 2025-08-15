Lifetime makes second appointment with Dr. Pimple Popper

NEWS BRIEF: Lifetime has ordered a second season of unscripted series Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out, with production set to begin next month by Invent TV in association with A+E Factual Studios and Not Hurting You Productions.

The show follows social media sensation and dermatological surgeon Dr. Sandra Lee as she helps more patients with their painful, oozing cysts, fatty tumours and life-affecting dermatological issues. It is the follow up series to Dr. Pimple Popper, which ran between 2018 and 2023 on TLC.