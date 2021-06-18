Lifetime brings back Highway to Heaven

A+E Networks-owned US cable channel Lifetime has commissioned event movie series Highway to Heaven, a reboot of the 1980s Michael Landon NBC series of the same name.

Starring Barry Watson (The Loudest Voice) and Jill Scott (First Wives Clubs), who also executive produces, the series follows an angel sent back to Earth by God to help others in need.

The first movie instalment of the Highway to Heaven series is being produced by Rain Productions and Propagate and is directed by Stacey K Black. The script was written by Cathryn Humphris and Angelica Chéri.

Along with Scott, exec producers are: Jonathan Baruch and Rob Wolken for Rain Productions; Ben Silverman, Howard T Owens, Gregory Lipstone and Rodney Ferrell from Propagate; and Howard Braunstein and Shawn Gee. Cindy Landon and Wayne Lepoff are also exec producing on behalf of Michael Landon’s estate.

Tanya Lopez, executive VP of scripted programming, Lifetime and LMN, said: “The original Highway to Heaven was appointment viewing for millions and, in a time when we need those messages of hope the most, we are excited to bring back the iconic series in a new way.”