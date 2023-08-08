Life of AP Dhillon profiled by Amazon’s Prime Video

NEWS BRIEF: Amazon’s Prime Video is set to premiere music-themed docuseries AP Dhillon: First of a Kind, about the Indo-Canadian singer, rapper and record producer Amritpal Singh Dhillon.

Produced by Passion Pictures (Wham!) in association with Erik Barmack’s Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, the four-part series will debut in India and across 240-plus other countries and territories worldwide on August 18. It tells the story of Dhillon, who was born in the Indian region of Punjab and later moved to British Columbia, Canada, where he became a star of the Punjabi music scene.