Life in Colour tops Flame’s Mip slate

Australia’s Flame Distribution has revealed its factual slate for the forthcoming digital version of MipTV, led by David Attenborough-fronted nature doc Life in Colour.

Life In Colour with David Attenborough was produced by UK prodco Humble Bee Films and Australia’s Sealight Pictures for UK pubcaster the BBC and SVoD platform Netflix.

Australian company Nine Network also showed the three-parter on Channel Nine and streaming platform Stan. Narrated by the British naturalist, the series shows the role colour plays in the natural world.

Elsewhere on the slate, Yellowstone: Super Volcanoes (1×90’/2×50’) examines the impact an eruption of the giant volcano in Wyoming could have on the world. The show is made by Welsh prodco Wildflame Productions for SVoD platform Discovery+ and the UK’s Channel 5.

Other factual titles include The Bizarre Pet Vets (6×60’), produced by Australian prodco Metamorflix for Channel Nine. The show sees Dr James Haberfield treat some of the most unusual pets in Australia at his clinic.

The slate also has material for new parents with Kids: An Instruction Manual (6×30’) giving insight into issues such as sleep and screen time. The series is made by New Zealand’s Ruckus Productions, co-founded by parenting expert Nigel Latta who also presents the show. The series is also available to be licensed as a format.

Finally, Outback Truckers Specials (3×60’) from Australia’s Prospero Productions follows Aussie truckers as they battle searing heat and breakdowns in the outback. The series originally aired on Australia’s Seven Network.