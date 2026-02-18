Please wait...
Libertine Pictures’ Secrets at Red Rocks returns to New Zealand and US for season two

Sky New Zealand and BYUtv international co-commission Secrets at Red Rocks has been returned for a second season with Libertine Pictures producing.

The original series is an adaptation of New Zealand author Rachael King’s novel Red Rocks, with the new season taking on more mysteries set across New Zealand’s coastal landscapes. Production of season two has commenced in Wellington, with delivery expected October 2026.

Season two features returning lead cast Korban Knock, Dominic Ona-Ariki, Zeta Sutherland and Jim Moriarty with the new addition of Alison Bruce (The Power of the Dog).

The series is represented by WildBrain for international distribution and both seasons have been supported by NZ On Air and the New Zealand Screen Production Rebate which has been cash-flowed by production finance company Hinterland.

