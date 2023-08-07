Lewis Hamilton, Aurora, Earthrise Studio team on climate change films

All3Media-owned sports specialist prodco Aurora Media Worldwide (AMW) and UK-based digital media company Earthrise Studio are working with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton on a project about the environmental consequences of motor transport.

Voices for Change will consist of six films made in Kenya, England, Brazil, the Philippines, the US and India, featuring activists who are involved in combating the effects of climate change on their communities.

The series seeks to create a global conversation about the urgent need for sustainable transportation and a commitment to fighting climate change, the producers said.

It is being made by AMW and Earthrise Studio, having been commissioned by seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton’s Extreme E Team and X44 Vida Carbon Racing, which use electric vehicles in their off-road racing tournaments.

It comes after Aurora and Earthrise helped develop the X44 Climate Creator Network, which connects young climate activists with Aurora’s existing network of global filmmakers to fund and showcase up-and-coming filmmakers and content creators telling stories of sustainability.

Over the last 12 months, Aurora has worked with Earthrise Studios to pair each climate activist with a local creator or filmmaker to capture and portray their experiences authentically.

Lewis Hamilton’s YouTube channel, X44 Vida Carbon Racing, and Earthrise Studios’ social platforms are being used to showcase the series.

Lawrence Duffy, MD at Aurora, said: “Climate change has dominated the news agenda this summer and we have a responsibility to play forward, help protect environments where sport is played and communities benefit. These films are part of that wider story. There are many more to tell.”