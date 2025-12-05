Let’s Make a Deal renewed by TTV in Poland

NEWS BRIEF: Polish channel TTV, owned by Warner Bros Discovery and broadcaster TVN, has commissioned a second season of gameshow format Let’s Make a Deal.

Locally titled Idź na całość! (Go For It), it’s a reboot of the original US format. Owned by Glass Entertainment Group, Let’s Make a Deal has been adapted in 25 countries since it first aired in 1963. The Polish renewal was announced by London- and Paris-based Can’t Stop Media, which distributes the title globally.