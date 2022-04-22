Leonine Studios grabs int’l distribution rights to Australian crime drama Troppo

Germany’s Leonine Studios has picked up international distribution rights to the eight-part Australian crime drama Troppo.

Produced by EQ Media Group and Beyond Entertainment in association with Renegade Entertainment, the series recently premiered on ABC in Australia and is slated to debut soon on Amazon’s AVoD platform IMDb TV, which will soon be rebranded as Freevee.

Created and written by filmmaker Yolanda Ramke (The Haunting of Bly Manor), the series is adapted from a series of novels from author Candice Fox.

The screen adaptation follows a down-and-out ex-cop who is recruited by an eccentric small-town private investigator to investigate the murder of a brilliant tech pioneer.