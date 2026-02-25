Legendary’s Deborah Kaufmann named global content chief at Israeli studio Sipur

Legendary Entertainment executive Deborah Kaufmann has been appointed to the newly created role of chief of global content at Israeli entertainment studio Sipur.

Her remit includes identifying and championing premium IP, acquisitions and creative partnerships across film, television and publishing.

Bosses at the Tel Aviv-headquartered company said Kaufmann’s hire will help “lead a new era of worldwide content development and creative leadership,” following the recent news that Paramount Global chair Shari Redstone has joined Sipur as chair.

Kaufmann joins Sipur after over a decade as senior VP of literary affairs at US-based Legendary Entertainment, where she oversaw all acquisitions of IP for the outfit’s film and TV divisions, along with its European joint ventures.

She played a significant role in shaping Legendary’s IP acquisition strategy, adapting stories for films and television series.

Sipur’s recent TV productions include Netflix drama Bad Boy, medical thriller series Heart of a Killer and documentary feature We Will Dance Again.

Emilio Schenker, CEO of Sipur, said: “Whether in publishing or in film and television, Deborah’s career has been defined by identifying exceptional stories and the people behind them, and ensuring those stories travel powerfully across borders.

“She is an extraordinary addition to our studio. Deborah brings to us unmatched talent, achievement and industry stature, and with her addition to our team we have gained tremendous strength in realising our broader ambition of becoming a significant global film and television studio.”

Kaufmann said: “Sipur has cemented its place in the industry as a destination studio for some of the most brilliant creative minds in storytelling today, and I am thrilled to join former Paramount Global chair Shari Redstone, Emilio and their stellar team at such a pivotal moment.

“I look forward to building on these impressive achievements and bringing my deep commitment to cross-cultural storytelling to further champion the company’s bold and original work, which has already positioned Sipur as a true tastemaker on the global stage.”